Ask Amy: Long-distance relationship drifts into friend zone

I feel like she’s trying to get out of our relationship, for whatever reason, and that her silence is the best answer, so maybe I could talk to her and let her know I will no longer reach out to her because I can’t see her just as a friend.

At the same time, my heart tells me to just watch and listen, since the answers are evident, but to somehow keep the faith.

What do you think I should do? – Lovelorn

Dear Lovelorn: You’ve already done it all – and good for you. You were honest about your feelings. Your friend was honest about her own intentions. She should not have dangled any promise of a future with you, but she did, and you seized upon it.

You might assume that your friend is either reuniting with her husband or engaging in other relationships. Don’t contact her again unless you are willing to stay firmly in the friend zone.

I hope you will take this rookie relationship experience and apply its lessons toward your dating future.

Ask yourself: Am I always making the effort? Do I always initiate contact? Do I often feel off-kilter or unsure about this relationship?