Ask Amy: Life-long father/son hurt resurfaces

Dear Amy: My husband’s biological father left him and his mom when he was 2 years old. They haven’t seen each other in decades. We live on the other side of the country.

My husband just learned that his dad has stage 4 cancer.

My husband says he feels ready for his father to die so he can be done wondering if he’ll ever reach out to apologize.

His dad’s name recently popped up as a suggested friend on his Facebook page and my husband wondered if maybe his father will try to reach out that way. My husband doesn’t want to be the one to reach out, which I fully understand. It’s not his job to do that — he’s the child in this situation.

I feel pulled to introduce myself online to his father or maybe his aunt to see if there’s a willingness to communicate with my husband. My husband says he’s numb and doesn’t like talking about it, but I wonder how he will feel when any chance to get an apology or acknowledgment of his hurt is totally gone.

My husband says he would want his bio dad to reach out on his own terms. Would I be hurting him and breaking our trust if I do this on my own?