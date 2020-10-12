Ask Amy: Kindhearted husband has nagging problem

Dear Amy: My husband is such a sweetheart. I love him for his kindness and tenderhearted nature. We never fight, except in one area, which is household chores.

I know he hates nagging, so I refrain from asking him too often to do chores around the house (like vacuuming and dishwashing).

However, I do need help and I feel resentful when he doesn’t proactively help. I don’t know how to encourage him to do it on his own.

Is there a better way to communicate or help me achieve this? I know this isn’t the biggest problem out there but it sure is a strain on the marriage. — Anxious Wife

Dear Anxious: Your husband’s kindness notwithstanding, it is not really kind or tenderhearted to watch your partner be overburdened by the job of taking care of the household. Furthermore, your fear of bothering him with your nagging means that there is a disconnect. His need not to be bothered by you should not be more important than your need — and right — to express yourself.

You and your husband should have regular household meetings where you discuss all of the basics — your schedules, your grocery shopping list, your expenses, and your social or family obligations.