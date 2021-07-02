Ask Amy: Introvert needs meeting and dating practice

The 14-year-old has episodes of hurting herself, her mother, and destroying property.

My daughter has now asked me and my husband, who live four hours away and are in bad health, to take this granddaughter for part of the summer.

My response was no, not until she’s stabilized.

My daughter assures me that she will not be a problem.

I am afraid of her, and yet I feel guilty saying no.

What do you suggest? – Desperate

Dear Desperate: I am so sorry your family is going through this terrible time. It is obvious by now that the pandemic has taken a toll far beyond the physical illness and deaths in its wake. Many people are struggling with the pandemic’s impact on their mental health, but the situation in your daughter’s household is extreme and frightening.

You don’t mention any diagnosis, but you are obviously completely ill-equipped to handle a teenager with extreme self-destructive and violent outbursts.

You’ve already said “no” to a lengthy stay, and you should stand firm.

One way to feel less guilty would be to find ways to be more supportive to your daughter.