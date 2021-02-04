Ask Amy: Insurrectionists should be reported

Dear Amy: I saw my next-door neighbor in the footage of the rioters at the Capitol on January 6.

After the election in November, this neighbor moved out of his house and back in with his mother, and got involved in all the "stop the steal" efforts that culminated in him traveling to Washington, D.C., and storming the Capitol.

After I showed the footage of him to his (Biden-voting) wife, she told me she'd been texting with him during the day, telling him to stay away, and telling him that it was a federal crime to go inside, etc., but that he'd gone inside, anyway.

Later I heard that he was so excited about seeing himself on this video footage that he's planning to get it made into a photo and have it framed.

He's been my next-door neighbor for nine years. When his tree blew down, I grabbed my chainsaw and helped cut it up. When my fence blew down, he came over and helped. He's jumped my car battery. I've cut his grass when they're out of town. Next-door neighbor stuff.