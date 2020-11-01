Ask Amy: Inheritance leads to tension and guilt

Dear Amy: My elderly parent passed away earlier this year, and I inherited a nice nest egg. Most of the funds were designated to my husband's and my retirement accounts and to our child's college fund, but I set aside some funds to purchase a luxury item for myself that I had been wanting for 25 years.

I anticipate the item will be used daily and will last me for the rest of my life.

I am, and always have been, the primary earner in our household. My salary is significantly more than my husband's, and almost all our money is pooled (my entire paycheck goes to our shared accounts). My husband has a separate business account but does not share the details of that account with me. Although he would never dictate how I use the inheritance, he clearly disapproves of my spending money on what he thinks is a completely nonessential item. This is making me feel incredibly guilty.

I am quite frugal. We live well within our means and the cost of the inheritance item is less than 3% of my inheritance.

Amy, is it reasonable for me to spend this money on myself? Is this a purchase I should defer or return, to be sensitive to my husband's opinions? — Inherited Problems