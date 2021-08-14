Ask Amy: Hosts struggle filling the feed bag for kids

What is your take? — Humble Hostess

Dear Hostess: As a kind and concerned host, you will do your best to feed your guests, balancing their preferences along with your own. This does not mean that you need to cater to their every request.

When children are present, yes, you will end up stocking some things you don’t normally consume. (I don’t usually eat popsicles, but I try to have them in the freezer when the kids visit.)

When children visit your home by themselves, you will control the menu, but when they visit along with their parents, their parents should take the lead when it comes to feeding them.

Your sister is arriving early, armed with her lengthy food list. You should let her handle and purchase whatever more exotic items are on the family’s list, including whatever atrocious drink the 13-year-old prefers. (Gatorade is not really a healthy substitute for Red Mountain Dew, by the way.)

If the children request something that you don’t have on hand, you can say, “Oh, we don’t normally eat Malted Chocolate Power Puffs for breakfast so I don’t have any in the house, but I can toast a mini-bagel for you.” If this becomes more of an issue, the parents and grandmother are on hand, and you can readily defer to them.