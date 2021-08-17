Ask Amy: Homeowner confesses to out-of-control messes

If you don’t want to hire someone, one or two friends could help you to get started. Church groups sometimes organize teams to help people in your situation; your local Office on Aging could also point you toward volunteers.

I highly recommend that you watch the show “Clean Sweep” (clips and tips available on YouTube). These stories featuring homes such as yours are helpful, useful, and inspiring.

Dear Amy: My children are now young adults. I’ve remained in a loveless relationship in order for them to have a two-parent home. I made this decision because neither of my parents were present when I was growing up.

Now that my youngest is moving into adulthood, should I express my unhappiness to these mini-adults?!

Their dad will play the victim, as he does daily.

When should I tell them I’m ready to move on? How should I deal with their resentment toward me? – Ready to Split

Dear Ready: You should do your research and make some solid plans before discussing this with your children. Doing so before you are prepared to leave invites them into your decision-making process. You should respect their views and responses, but not let them control you.