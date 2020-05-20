Ask Amy: Health precludes partying during pandemic

Dear Sheltering: The point has long passed for you to ask your neighbors to take this crisis seriously. Generally, it is easier to pre-empt negative behavior before it starts, and harder to roll it back — after the fact.

Now that they are partying under your nose, you’ll have to give it a try, and hope for the best.

My understanding is that because “stay-at-home” orders are being handled differently in various cities and states, the police might not be interested (or legally able) to bust up a party on your front lawn.

You should take rational and commonsense precautions regarding these very close neighbors. Wipe shared door handles and any other common point of contact (railings, door frames, and the handle of the washer and dryer) with disinfectant before you touch them. Wash your hands frequently.

Communicate with your neighbors: “Hey, we’re your neighbors and have serious health conditions that make us vulnerable to COVID-19. Could you do us a favor and please be more considerate? As you know, the state is discouraging large gatherings. Having people clustered together on the front lawn is too close for our comfort. We hope you understand and can respect this, until we get the all-clear. After that ... party on!”