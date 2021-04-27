Ask Amy: Grandpa wants to bribe girls not to get ink

If they really want a tattoo, they should probably get one — but if they choose not to, or at least to wait until they are 30 (when I will most likely be dead), I will reward them for indulging me. – Too Controlling?

Dear Controlling: If you want to teach these lovely girls to tie the concept of accepting (extremely generous) bribes to making personal choices, then go for it, understanding that there are possible unintended consequences.

For instance, the next choices they could run past you might be: The decision to take up smoking or engage in other risk-taking behavior they know you might be willing to pay them to avoid.

Bribing also might lead them to do what they want, but simply not tell you about it, in order to avoid disappointing both you and their bank account.

I need to add that technological advances have apparently hit the world of ink. There are now tattoo products that advertise as “ephemeral,” designed to fade over a series of months until they have completely disappeared.

You might suggest this idea to your granddaughter.

Dear Amy: My girlfriend and I have lived together for 10 years.

Every Mother’s Day the same issue arises.