Ask Amy: Germ risks also contaminate relationships

It makes me very uncomfortable. I have mentioned to her a few times that I have a cold and so “no kisses for me,” but then the next time we go in, she does it again! – Diner in a Dilemma

Dear Diner: The only thing left to do is to tell this person, “I apologize because I should have told you a long time ago, but I really don’t like to be kissed when we come in. It makes me very uncomfortable. I hope you understand.” If she won’t respect this boundary, you should mention this to the manager.

(April 2011)

Dear Amy: My in-laws think nothing about putting a spoon they licked back into the coleslaw or potato salad, or double-dipping chips into salsa or dips. My kids were taught not to do this. We’ve mentioned this to them a few times, but they get offended and believe we are insulting them.

What are the health risks? Maybe if we could explain it from a positive viewpoint, they might understand. – Always Offended

Dear Offended: My instinct was that this wasn’t really so harmful (despite the famous “double-dipping” episode of “Seinfeld” that has been burned into our collective memory). And then I did some checking.

The Food and Drug Administration referred me to a 2008 Clemson University study. The question researchers chose to answer is: “Does double-dipping actually spread bacteria and germs?” They assembled volunteers and used wheat crackers and dips. Ultimately, they found that in just a few double-dips, about 10,000 bacteria were transferred from the eater’s mouth to the remaining dip. According to the director of the study, this is the rough equivalent of kissing someone on the mouth. If the person is carrying an infectious disease, it could possibly be transmitted to others. So, you have to ask yourselves, are you on kissing terms with your in-laws?

