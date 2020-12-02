Ask Amy: Generous man was played for a pinata

I’ll fill you in on what the kids are doing these days. They use Venmo or PayPal to basically bill their dinner partners after the fact if they believe they are owed money.

Dear Amy: I am responding to “Sexless at Sixty,” a woman who was worried about her husband’s libido. She said she always had to initiate sex.

I am a 94-year-young gentleman. I have been alone for nearly three years.

I now have TWO lady friends, both sexually active, as am I.

I see each of them at least once a week.

Fortunately, they live about 40 miles apart and do not know each other.

Tell the ladies that it is OK for them to initiate the “action.”

It’s time for them to understand that being aggressive is modern, and it is OK with us. — Happy Man

Dear Happy: I wonder if your two lady-friends would mind the fact that you are sleeping around; if not, you’re good, but you should make sure that each woman knows that you are not sexually exclusive.

It is also VITAL that you and all of your partners get screened for STDs.