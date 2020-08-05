Ask Amy: Future husband sings a ‘me’ tune

We looked upon the girlfriend as a daughter and future daughter-in-law.

She told us not to see, call or continue the relationship, although she did say that we were like second parents to her.

Are we supposed to simply forget her, or after some time should/could we contact her?

Our son never discusses her, as he attempts to recover from the end of their relationship. — Torn and Troubled in LA

Dear Torn and Troubled: Breaking up is hard enough — but for your son and his ex, the challenge of losing an important relationship is made even harder by the fact that you parents are so dialed in, bewildered, and upset.

Instead of offering reassurance, you seem to be making this very tough time at least partially about you and your loss.

In short, you are going to have to tolerate this loss.

You do not need to forget this woman who held such an important place in your family, but you do need to move on. You could con-tact her around the holiday season, but because she is asking you not to be in touch, you should respect her wishes.