Ask Amy: Funeral mix-up creates family break

Dear Amy: I know you promote ways to help keep families connected.

As the last of the previous generation passed away, and with COVID keeping us distant, I thought it would be a good idea to just remind our family members who we all are. So, on the first of each month, I send out an email to all 43 of us just listing that month’s birthday celebrants. No big news or message, and no obligation – just a list.

With marriages and new babies, the list keeps growing.

I used to wonder if anyone read the list or cared about it at all. I noticed when I got a date wrong or left someone off, I heard from them right away! – The Old Uncle

Dear Uncle: I love this, as long as you respect the wishes of any family members who don't want to be included.

