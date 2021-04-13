Ask Amy: Friendship falters over shunning

Dear Amy: My friend, “Cynthia,” and I have been close for 24 years. For most of that time, we have met for lunch once a week (when possible). We are both women over 60.

I have a 22-year-old granddaughter, who is gay.

Cynthia has decided that I am “too accepting” of gayness in general and has told me that she can no longer be my friend.

She has gay family members that she shuns; she told me she wanted me to shun my granddaughter. I will not do that.

Cynthia has four grandchildren under the age of 10. Any of them could be gay.

I asked her if we could agree to disagree, and she refused.

My granddaughter has not asked me to shun anyone who is anti-gay.

My friend has many fine qualities, and I enjoyed her company.

I realize I am much better off without her hatred in my life.

Was it wrong of me to be willing to “agree to disagree” in order to remain friends with Cynthia?

Is that disrespectful to gay people? – Worried