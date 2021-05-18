Ask Amy: Friend worries about best friend’s isolation

Dear Amy: My best friend suffers from PTSD and other mental health issues, and has been suicidal.

This has been a particularly tough year for her, and she pushed away several friends after they hurt her, leaving me as one of her only remaining confidants (she isn't in touch with her family, for good reason).

We would text or talk daily, and she lives close to me, so she's a huge part of my life.

A month ago, she was having a bad day and I tried to cheer her up by saying this year would be a lot better than the last. That hurt her, and she told me (via text) that she "needed space." I haven't heard from her since.

I've texted her several times since then to affirm that I understand her need for space, but that I care and am here for her.

Should I reach out beyond that?

I want to call or show up at her door, but doing so feels disrespectful of her need for space.

On the other hand, I worry that she'll feel abandoned if I don't do more to reach out.