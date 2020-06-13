Ask Amy: Friend wonders why pal is so poor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: I am a retired professional. My husband is still working. We have no investments and no inheritances, but we get by.

I rarely mention money. I love to go to restaurants, shows and concerts, tip well, and am generous with what I have.

I have a friend who is quite the opposite. She does not dine out or go to shows or concerts, and both she and her husband retired a few years ago with generous pensions and health insurance.

Her parents passed away, leaving her a large (by her description) inheritance. For a while, she talked about all the things she was looking forward to spending it on.

She has never done any of those things, and her house is falling apart around her. She constantly complains about not having “funds.” Her main topic of conversation is coupons. Today we were in a neighbor’s beautiful backyard, and she said she wished she had money for plants. Amy, this is ridiculous. I know her well, and she has no expenses and doesn’t spend a dime. She frequently brags that she and her husband did not help their sons with college expenses.

Can you explain why people act this way? I know she isn’t the only one. I never respond to her remarks about clipping coupons and not having funds — I just change the subject.