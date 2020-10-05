Ask Amy: Friend is worried about pal’s abusive marriage

Deep down I understand my father, and know that I would probably feel the same way.

Everyone is telling me that I will regret it if I don’t go.

What should I do? — Sad and Confused

Dear Sad: People who are near the end of their lives sometimes withdraw from even close friends and family members.

I have experienced this with family members, and understand that it is painful to be on the receiving end of this sort of decision.

Shoot a video of yourself and send it to your father’s partner so she can show it to him. Tell him how much you love him, share some happy or funny memories, and express your gratitude to him.

Yes, you should also travel to where you father lives (do not ask to stay in their home). Tell his partner that you understand that he doesn’t want to see you, but that you want to be nearby.

Do not sweep in and make this last period of your father’s life about you and your needs. In being present, mindful, respectful, and helpful, you will find that some of your own needs will be met, and yes, you will have fewer regrets.