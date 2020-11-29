Ask Amy: Friend favors exclusive group over friendships

Knowledge is power, and you should approach this as a team. Explore all of your options, including fostering a child and/or adopting a child through the foster care system.

Adoptuskids.org is a clearinghouse for information concerning adopting children from the foster care system. The website offers state-by-state guidelines and reports that there are usually no or low fees associated with adopting (aside from perhaps hiring your own attorney), and that in some cases, financial assistance is available. Specialists are available to answer your questions through info@adoptuskids.org or by calling (888) 200-4005.

Dear Amy: Regarding your answer to “Catholic Guilt,” talk about offensive advice!

OK, don't baptize the baby, but if you don't value baptism, then don't create a naming rite meant to substitute for a church sacrament.

This is about the soul, not a party. What's next? A bread-baking brunch that substitutes for First Communion? — Sad

Dear Sad: Your response exactly mirrors how I predicted “Catholic Guilt’s” parents would respond to a naming rite versus baptism.

But I’d be in favor of a bread-baking brunch any time; no need to wait for a special occasion.

