Ask Amy: Fellow hiker needs firm and friendly treatment

Dear Amy: You helped to spread misinformation in your reply to “What Pandemic?!” who was worried about attending a class reunion. You said that the virus was not spread using shared utensils, and that is not true! — Upset

Dear Upset: Although I noted that the virus does not seem to easily spread through touching objects, according to the CDC, people should limit their contact with commonly touched items, including utensils. That is the advice to follow.

