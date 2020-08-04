Ask Amy: Family survivor doesn’t want to talk about it

I want to help him as much as I can within the parameters of this COVID problem.

He enjoys getting people to bring him things, which I don’t mind, but it is like a game with him.

I bring him what he requests, and then, just when I get back home, he’ll ask for three or four more things. I am a good daughter, but this is really starting to make me resentful.

He is alert, and knows what he is doing.

Not knowing how much more time we have together, I always comply, but it’s starting to get old, and I am beginning to distance myself.

Please help me to understand how I can make useful comments, and not be so angry. — A Loving Daughter

Dear Daughter: It sounds as if you live very close by and are making several trips a day to your father’s house.

He obviously wants to see you and he enjoys (and benefits from) the stimulation of having a visitor.

If you are able where you live, you should sign him up for Meals on Wheels. Otherwise, schedule your visits for predictable times — twice a day — and make the visits longer. Play a game or work a puzzle with him.