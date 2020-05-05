Ask Amy: Family stress and fighting upsets teen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: My parents have been fighting a lot. It scares me because I love them so much and I don’t know what I would do without either one of them.

I have tried to talk to both of them privately, but they act like everything is fine, when I know it isn’t. I know that times are tough for all of us and maybe we could all just use some time by ourselves, but I really don’t know what to do. Should I also act like everything is all right, or should I try to talk to them about it again, when I know they will say that it doesn’t concern me and that I shouldn’t worry about it? — Scared Teen

Dear Scared: First this: Your folks have done a great job, raising a sensitive, concerned, and empathetic child.

Your folks are feeling the stress—and so are you. You may be noticing a dynamic between them that has actually been going on for a while (because you are all spending more time together), or they are feeling financial, workplace, or family worries that you aren’t aware of.