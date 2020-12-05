Ask Amy: Family spends the holidays in fantasyland

Dear Amy: Due to the pandemic, my husband and I have decided that we won’t see any extended family during the holidays. Of course, we want to, and our four kids will for sure be disappointed, but we’re just not that sure if it’s worth the risk.

I expressed as much to my sister-in-law, and she responded that they’ve decided that their family wouldn’t be gathering for the holidays, either, so they understand.

Then, my mother-in-law clarified that the reason my sister-in-law’s family won’t be gathering for the holidays is because they have decided to take a trip to Disney World, instead.

She added that because it’s “dirt cheap right now” and likely won’t be crowded, it just made the most sense for them to go there at this time.

Amy, I am upset and disappointed that my sister-in-law and her family are choosing to do this.

I feel that it’s extremely irresponsible to come from what is right now one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots to a crowded place. Behavior like this is why we as a nation are still dealing with this virus after so many months.