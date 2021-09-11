Ask Amy: Family should explore legacy of trauma

I thought we had a wonderful relationship.

We didn’t live together (thank God) — he had his place and l had mine.

Long story short, he passed away five years ago.

After he died, several of his friends and siblings decided to tell me that he was the father of a 9-year-old son and that the son will be well taken care of until he come of age.

I am glad the boy will be taken care of.

My question is why did these people never shared this information with me prior to his death? l knew absolutely nothing about this relationship.

Obviously, it was very well hidden from me.

I am annoyed at the people who are telling me now, especially his one sibling who claims to love me so much.

I don’t know what her motive is, other than to make me angry or hurt me.

What is your take? What do you think I should do? — In the Dark

Dear In the Dark: I agree with you that keeping this a secret is a betrayal of your friendship. The way to find out what motivates people is to ask them. You will then decide how to respond.