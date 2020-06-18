Ask Amy: Family is fighting over transgender child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: My husband and I have a 7-year-old grandson that his mother has been dressing as a girl. His mother refers to him as a “her” and uses a girl’s name.

She also wants the school to refer to him as a her (he has been having outbursts at school).

My son shares custody with his ex. The child’s mother feels she is doing what is right for him and argues with any other suggestions.

My grandson has seen a court-appointed therapist to make a decision on his gender issues because when he is at my son’s house or our house, he immediately changes clothes and gets upset if anyone sees him wearing girl’s clothes.

We have told him that if he doesn’t want to wear girl’s clothes at his mother’s, he must tell her.

He says he wants to wear girl’s clothes, but his actions say otherwise. The mother has told us to not cut his hair — and lawyers advise us to go along with her. But his hair is out of control—he has to lift it or hold it out of his eyes. He has said he asked his mom to get it cut, but with COVID-19 she could not get it done. Now his mom is saying that we are pressuring him to get it cut.