Ask Amy: Facebook posts create relationship problems

Dear Daughter: You think this is about offensive or unwanted email, but I think this is about your father's drinking. You claim his drinking is excessive enough that he does things he doesn't remember doing, then his feelings are hurt when you (or others) react to his actions.

You should automatically delete his messages to you, or have email from him sent directly to your "spam" folder for you to review periodically.

Has anybody in your family urged your father to get help to stop drinking? You can anticipate denial and/or belligerence when you do, which isn't much different from how he relates to you anyway.

(August 2011)

Dear Amy: I’ve known a dear friend’s father and stepmother for many years. Recently my friend's father "friended" me on Facebook. I was happy at first, but he writes diatribes to almost anything I post and has used (somewhat "coded") obscene language.

It's really weird and disturbing. I asked him not to use the language, and he seems to have backed off a bit, but he spends way too much time on Facebook and way too much time "challenging" me on political and religious stuff.

Without offending my friend, how can I stop it? – Facebooked