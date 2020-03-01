Ask Amy: Facebook 'friend' emerges in real life

Dear Wondering: The motivation behind this is simple: There are some kind and generous people in this world who enjoy performing anonymous acts of kindness.

You and your husband might have reminded them of their folks, or other loved ones in their own lives.

Maybe they just received a little windfall and wanted to celebrate by being generous. Or maybe some anonymous person had recently picked up their check, and they wanted to "pay it forward."

I hope this gesture makes you smile. (It makes me smile.) I also hope that you are able to accept this generosity with an open mind and heart. You could pay this forward by performing an anonymous act of kindness toward someone else.

Dear Amy: I read the letter signed "Survivor," who wants to confront her bully.

I could be that bully.

Like the survivor, I was also sexually abused, beginning at age six. I didn't know how to ask for help and instead I would scream for hours and hours until I lost my voice. Also, like the survivor, no one helped me.

I became terrified of everyone and everything until I began hating everyone and everything. Especially myself.