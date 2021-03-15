Ask Amy: Facebook forces friendship fractures

He is publicly exaggerating events from my past. I sent him a cordial message expressing how this post has hurt my feelings and is inappropriate, and he hasn’t responded or taken action to delete this very public post. What should I do? — Facebooked (June 2011)

Dear Facebooked: I shared your query with Nicky Colaco, a representative of Facebook, who noted that Facebook’s terms of service specify that users should not post offensive or malicious content.

“The goal of these policies is to strike a very delicate balance between giving people the freedom to express their opinions and viewpoints, even those that may be controversial to some, and respecting the rights and feelings of others,” Colaco wrote.

“We encourage people to let us know when they see something they think might violate our standards. Our team of investigators reviews and takes action on reported content according to our policies.”

Your boyfriend’s postings qualify as malicious, in my view. You can report this by clicking the “Report” button on the Facebook page, block him on Facebook and have no further contact with him.