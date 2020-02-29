Ask Amy: Excited attendee wants to wear wedding dress

This friend’s wedding is coming up in June and she did not ask me to be a bridesmaid. I felt hurt and angry about this, but respect her choice.

I am torn about attending the wedding. She was a very close friend at one point and I honor that time we had together, but we are not close like we used to be and attending the wedding may only hurt my feelings more. In addition, it is an out-of-state wedding so the cost of attending is more than I would like to spend.

Am I a bad person if I do not attend the wedding? Is our future friendship compromised if I do not go? — Conflicted

Dear Conflicted: Here’s more “life as an adult”: Relationships wax and wane. You were not asked to be in this wedding because she does not feel that close to you, but she is doing the polite thing and honoring your former closeness by inviting you to witness this important event.

Attending the wedding might (possibly) bring you back into one another’s orbit — but probably not. If your feelings are going to be hurt, then don’t attend.

Understand that if you don’t attend, your friendship will be over, but it sounds as if it has been over for some time now. Staying home does not make you a “bad person.”