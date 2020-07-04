Ask Amy: Exasperated parents inspire kids to help at home

On the fourth night, my older daughter realized what was happening. She and her sister took care of the chores that night, and any time I made tuna casserole after that, they looked for things that needed to be done. — Noodle This!

Dear Amy: I raised two lovely boys, who are now 32 and 29. We had the same issues that Exasperated describes. What really helped was time. As they experienced difficult roommates at college, they got so much better at seeing what needed to be done.

Once, the youngest was complaining that he was the only roommate that cleaned the bathroom, and I about fell off my chair laughing. If I was given a do-over, I would nag less and enjoy the time with them more. — Enjoying it Now

Dear Amy: “Exasperated Mom” complained that no matter what she tried, she could not get her teenagers to pitch in around the house. A sure-fire way to get their attention is to turn off the WI-FI and lock it up until chores are done. It’s also possible to suspend a phone line instantly and temporarily — a great way to get a teen’s attention.

Parenting non-compliant teens is all about leverage. Find the right lever and you can move any teen! — I’ve Got the Lever