Ask Amy: Ex-boyfriend seeks repentance

You do not know why your son-in-law’s name was left off of this invitation, but it might have been at his own suggestion and again – lucky you – you don’t need to investigate further.

RSVP your regrets promptly to the hosts and send a card directly to the in-law couple, congratulating them and wishing them the very best for a happy celebration.

Dear Amy: Like other readers, I am very disappointed that you shamed the mom who signed her letter “Blank Slate” for being an “inadequate parent.”

This woman was obviously in a tough situation, and you made things worse for her. – Disappointed

Dear Disappointed: This mother abandoned her child, moved to another state, and was now surrendering her parental rights.

“Inadequate” seemed like a fairly benign term to describe her choices.

Many readers were hopping mad that I called her inadequate, but I wonder if people would be as upset if I had used the same terminology to describe a father who had abandoned his child.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0