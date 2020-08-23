Ask Amy: Don’t dwell with dad of layabout daughters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: About two years ago, I got together with an old classmate at our 30th reunion.

We get along great except for one thing, well, two things.

His daughters are 18 and 20. They have no jobs and have never been asked to do any chores around the house.

I told him early on that this would be a problem if we were to move in together in the future. He said he understood and would start asking them to do things.

He never did. During the pandemic, I’ve been staying at his house.

I made a chore board (at his request), only asking them to vacuum twice a week and clean their bathroom every other week.

He and I constantly argue about him not asking them to make sure it’s done.

I don’t know how to remedy this.

I love him but will not cater to two adults who do nothing. Any advice? — Fed Up

Dear Fed Up: The way for you to remedy this is to leave the household and move back into your own home. You don’t seem able to tolerate this, and so NOT living with a couple of frustratingly lazy young women will definitely solve your problem.