Ask Amy: DNA discovery leads to unsavory letters

He says I am being unfair, and I say he is unfair. It’s a downer to hear so many of these sad programs, but he says it’s very interesting.

Are there any compromises you can suggest that will keep us from having this unending disagreement? — A

Dear A: I assume you are referring to various “true crime” shows (like “Forensic Files,” which runs — episode after episode — every afternoon and evening on a cable channel near you).

I know about these shows because I listen to them (I get television programming on my radio).

Yes, if you are not into them, these shows are depressing and gruesome. It is especially disheartening to learn how often the victims of these crimes are women and children.

The appeal of some of these shows is that, in the end, the perpetrator is always eventually caught. Justice is served. The loop is closed, and an armchair investigator can try out their own theories.

In forensic-based programs, the processes used to solve the mystery are also fascinating, in a Sherlock Holmes sort of way.

The compromise is for your partner to wear earphones (connected to the TV) so that you can be spared having to hear programs that you find upsetting.