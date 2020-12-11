Ask Amy: Debt burden delays possible proposal

My ex had always told me that she was an only child, and until a recent social media post mentioning this brother, I believed him.

Now I feel hurt and betrayed. His family and this woman were aware of our son Brandon’s name and why my ex chose it.

My ex told me that I “just don’t have a sense of humor.”

Am I missing something here? — Misled in PA

Dear Misled: I agree that this is strange and will require a major adjustment on your part. You obviously love your son, and I assume that you also love his name, so you should remind yourself that he shares his name with a bunch of other people, including this particular man. (Aside from the high school girlfriend, were he and your husband close personal friends?)

Your adjustment should include a determination to “own” this, accept it, and not surrender the high ground. I assume that this episode is one more reason why you are happier without your ex.

Sharing this with your son while you’re still angry about it would place undue pressure on him.

In terms of your sense of humor, you might respond: “Well, if you tell me something funny, I’ll see if I can laugh.”