Ask Amy: Cowboy needs to wrangle human predators

Understand, however, that many people have been raised with the understanding that anyone old enough to be their parent (or older) should be addressed using an honorific. This is well-meaning.

Where they fail is when they place it in front of your first name, instead of your surname.

You could correct people as you go, but I also believe that you should recognize the effort people are making to show you respect.

And if this makes you feel old, I hope you will own it with pride!

Dear Amy: “No Package Deal” was a 45-year-old woman who was desperate to have a baby with a guy who hung out with his ex every weekend.

I’m glad you cautioned her; this guy is obviously not partner and father material. — Been There

Dear Been There: Yes, he seemed more devoted to his ex.

