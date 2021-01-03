Ask Amy: COVID risks create friendship fracture

In that case, I could “hide” these postings until I was feeling less sensitive and more expansive. In the case of a group email, the recipient can’t excise the lines that make her so envious and sad.

You have been crying, I’ve been crying, we’ve all been crying.

And now let us try to acknowledge one another’s tenderness the way we feel our own and respond with compassion.

I suggest that you keep in touch with your friend. Don’t pick at this sore spot, instead try to re-establish your previous friendly contact. She and the kids might enjoy receiving cards and letters sent through the mail.

Dear Amy: Like many, I'm eagerly awaiting my turn for the COVID-19 vaccine. But I'm faced with a bit of an ethical/moral dilemma.

I'm in a high-risk category, over 65, obese, with high blood pressure (under good control with medication). That will probably put me pretty high up on the vaccine list.

I'm very fortunate in that I have a job where I work from home and can access groceries and other necessities via pickup or delivery. In other words, except for occasional doctor visits, I don't HAVE to go out.