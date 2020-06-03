Ask Amy: Couple argues over emotional affair

If you did have a friend that you texted continuously for two years (while at the same time not communicating with your husband), he would very rightly wonder what in the Sam Hill was going on.

You did not violate his privacy by checking the phone bill. Presumably, it’s your phone bill, too. While he might consider the contents of his texts private, the details contained on the bill are not.

Also, I wish “Barney” had been paying closer attention to this space over the years. Emotional affairs are different from sexual affairs. Emotional affairs grow when people share intimacies (sometimes about their partners), while excluding their partners. These relationships are every bit as insidious and destructive to a marriage as a sexual relationship.

Barney’s anger about your discovery is a “tell.” If it was no big deal, then he would show you his text thread, and revel in his innocence.

He could handle this – and recommit to your relationship – by coming clean about this friendship and being emotionally honest with you about it.

Dear Amy: This past January, my fiancee allowed her daughter’s boyfriend, “Thomas” to live with her until he finds a new place.