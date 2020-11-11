Ask Amy: Cottage deep clean uncovers relationship mess

Dear Amy: I have been with my partner for six years. We are both 30. We live together and own a small cottage together outside of the city.

His parents are very kind people, but they don’t seem to want to allow my partner to grow up and be independent.

The most recent, and so far most aggravating aspect of this is that his parents were supposed to stay at our cottage over a long weekend. Instead of relaxing and enjoying themselves as they promised, they secretly went just to do a deep clean, started little projects around the house, and fixed up minor things, which we were preparing to do ourselves.

I felt guilty for the work they did, in addition to feeling like our place wasn’t sufficiently clean for them. This may seem like a dream to others, but to me, it is just another way which I feel my partner (who is the youngest of three), has shirked his responsibilities and failed to grow up!

I am the oldest of three, and I’ve always fixed things on my own. Currently, we have a leaking faucet. Our own plumber said that we could do this on our own pretty easily. I would like us to work together to fix it, but he just wants to call up his parents to have them come and take care of it.