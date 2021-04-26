Ask Amy: Chronic depression is constant topic

Dear There is More to Me: Any person living with serious chronic illness must wrestle with this question of identification, and it is vital that others realize that their own expressions of compassion and concern can come across instead as a desire to control the outcome.

My own theory is that when people constantly offer suggestions and unsolicited advice — they are actually expressing their own very deep anxieties.

Depression is an isolating illness, and your sister’s eagerness to connect and talk about it seems to result in you feeling even more isolated from her.

I hope you will express exactly how you feel: “I know you are worried about me, but when you only want to discuss my depression, I feel like all you see in me is brokenness. I am so much more than my illness. If I promise you that I will gratefully let you help me if things are bad, can you trust me that I’m managing pretty well? I long for a sense of normalcy and would really like to talk about other things. I really miss that!”

Your sister might be sitting on her own valid fears about what might happen to you if you are in a severely depressed phase, but she needs to understand that her fears are hers —not yours — to manage.