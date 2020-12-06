Ask Amy: Carpentry skills are not enough

Writing is basically a muscle – the more you use it, the stronger and more skilled you become.

Technology can be helpful here. You can set a prompt on your phone to remind you to sit down and write. The downside of setting an alarm is that writing for pleasure can start to seem like a chore, which is one reason you’ve abandoned your efforts in the past.

Dear Amy: I know you are a wealth of knowledge for resources.

Are there any good books on dealing with all of the pain, death and suffering in the world?

I am not a spiritual person. — Mark

Dear Mark: What a thoughtful question.

My answer is: ALL the books.

I turn to poetry during tough times: Whitman, Mary Oliver, Elizabeth Bishop (“Time to plant tears, says the almanac”), Billy Collins, Jericho Brown, and Emily Dickinson. Poets write the lyrics to the music of life.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0