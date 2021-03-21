Ask Amy: Canine-centered wedding might go to the dogs

Dear Amy: My son lives two houses away from us. He has two big dogs that are in our front yard all the time.

We have small dogs that stay in the house. When my son's dogs are in our yard, our dogs start barking at them and leaping at the windows. I hate to tell my son to keep his dogs inside or turn him in. There is a leash law here, but they don't enforce it. What do I do to keep from getting mad? This barking is driving me crazy. The leaping at the windows is destructive to my windows, the curtains and to me. -- Worried Mom

Dear Mom: Your son is violating the local leash law, the unspoken law of respect between neighbors and – hello – the most important law of all, which is to be nice to your mother. You should tell your son that this is driving you and your dogs crazy. Ask him to respect the neighborhood and keep his dogs contained or on a leash. If his dogs are running around the neighborhood, they could also damage neighborhood property, injure people or other pets, or get hit by a car. But you don't have to point out any of this. You just have to ask him to please keep the dogs confined on his property.

