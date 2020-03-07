Ask Amy: Brother's cheating creates a wave of drama

We also have limited parking on our road. We can accommodate eight to 10 vehicles, but if 70 people show up, there will probably be 35 cars to find parking for.

I discussed this all with our town’s police chief (who issues the permits) and he said that he would be happy to do a walk-through with all of us next week.

Then there is the issue of porta-potty rental, the use of our small kitchen by the catering staff, etc.

The obvious answer here is to tell my niece and her fiancé that they will have to make other plans. Can you suggest how to do that? — Anxious Aunt

Dear Aunt: Double-check your insurance policy. And then say, “I blame myself for not communicating this more emphatically earlier, but your wedding has outgrown our ability to host it. I think you’ll have to find a professional event space.”

Do not delay. Do this now.

Dear Amy: “Caring Friend” reported that her dear friend was about to enter into a “green card” same-sex marriage. I disagree with your response. These marriages are wrong, and illegal. This friend should call him out. — Upset

Dear Upset: This so-called “green card” relationship was actually a genuine “love connection” — at least on one man’s part. I agree that there were many red flags here, but blaming and shaming wouldn’t serve the greater good.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter@askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

