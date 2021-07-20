Ask Amy: Bad chemistry leads to awkward visits

Please help me to stay polite. I tend to show exactly how I’m feeling on my face. — Not Savvy

Dear Not Savvy: You don’t like this man. Even though you know that you have conveyed your dislike to him, you now blame him for asking your husband why you don’t like him.

Why blame him? It seems to me that this is a natural question to ask a longtime friend. Surely if he had done or said something offensive to you, he might want the opportunity to apologize.

You don’t have to like everyone in the world, and because you can’t seem to pin down the basis of your reaction to this man, you could chalk it up to chemistry.

If you are going to continue to accept the generosity and hospitality offered by this couple, you should also figure out how to sit more comfortably with the dynamic brought up by your reaction to him.

If he asks you directly, you can respond, “I can tell you honestly that you have never done anything to offend me, and I appreciate my husband’s friendship with you. I know it’s awkward, but this really is one of those, ‘It’s not you, it’s ME’ situations.”

Dear Amy: I always thought I was a good dad, but I know I made mistakes.