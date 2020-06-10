Ask Amy: Back tattoo spells T-R-O-U-B-L-E

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: Four months ago, I started dating a guy. We clicked really well.

We live three hours apart, so our relationship was mostly played out through texting and emails. We had so much fun getting to know each other, but I started to see little red flags: He’d get very angry if I didn’t text him frequently, he seemed possessive, and he was pressuring me to push the relationship along faster than I wanted.

Because of this, I broke up with him. At first, he did not take it well and said a few hurtful things. After a few weeks he asked if we could be friends and keep in touch via text.

Because I did enjoy the texting banter, I agreed but made it clear that we are just friends.

He has asked several times if I would forgive him and move to an intimate relationship with him. Again, I told him that I was not interested in that but hoped that we could stay friends.

Amy, he just sent me a picture of his new tattoo. The tattoo is my name (with hearts) on his back!

I vacillate between being furious and just shrugging it off.