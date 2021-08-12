Ask Amy: Attack victim wants to warn others

Dear Amy: “Anxious in Georgia” had a husband who was trying to gaslight her into a threesome (or his cheating) with her friend.

The husband wanted a threesome with another woman, so my friend was recruited.

Very quickly though, the two women fell in love with each other, became a couple, and the husband was left alone.

This husband didn’t quite get what he was after.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.