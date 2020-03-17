Ask Amy: Area man prefers Barbies to biddies

Why won’t she change? She is quite intelligent in most other matters. — Worried

Dear Worried: There is no question that following too closely is extremely dangerous because it doesn’t leave a driver enough time to react, but in terms of your gender-based observations, national highway accident statistics show that male drivers are more than twice as likely to die in an auto crash than female drivers.

You and your wife could both benefit from taking a safe driving course. You can check out AARP.org for details.

