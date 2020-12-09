Ask Amy: Anxious woman should take a breather

Should I ask if he’s seeing anyone else right now?

I was so sure we were moving in the right direction. Now, I’m not so sure. — Anxious

Dear Anxious: You don’t need to give this man space, because he is taking it. He is taking space because he needs it. His mother is gone and his father is hospitalized. If he is also working, all of his emotional bandwidth might be consumed, just trying to get through the day.

What you need to be right now is the cool, calm and supportive friend this man deserves to have. If you are too anxious to behave this way, then you should figure out how to fake it.

Do not press him about your relationship. Don’t ask him if he is seeing someone else.

This could be an unfortunate and unforeseen case of “right guy, wrong time.” I don’t know of any certain remedy for bad timing.

It is also revealing vastly different temperaments and coping styles: Someone who becomes anxious when stressed, versus someone who becomes depressed and shuts down.