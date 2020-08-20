Ask Amy:Advice recap raises more questions

I certainly hope you aren’t relying solely on my advice to make such huge life choices, but yes, for a second marriage with a blended family to work, both spouses need to be willing to make very big changes over time, and then give the family time to adjust. To have a strong and lasting marriage, a couple must consider the marriage itself to be central to the couple’s family structure.

In terms of reconnecting, please commit to mediation.

Dear Amy: What started out as a favor for my girlfriend led to an unsettling discovery. We’ve been dating on and off for about six months.

Both of us have been married before.

She needed me to unlock her phone for her, because she left it at the house and needed some information from it.

What happened next is completely my fault. I began scanning through a few text messages. I found out she has a “friend” whom she met for breakfast and lunch recently. She made no mention of this male friend to me.

I also found a message from someone in her past who was telling her how much he missed her and that he loved her. She agreed that she missed him and loved him, too.