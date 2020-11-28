Ask Amy: Adoption complicates clan’s wedding plans

Over the last two years, I’ve been trying to ice her out, but she has not taken the hint, confronting me when I haven’t included her in gatherings. I should have been more upfront, but I thought she would figure it out.

A few months ago, her dad died during the COVID-19 lockdown. I handled it the way I would for an acquaintance: A heartfelt call, a message to check up, and a memorial gift.

Today, she exploded at me. She expected more. She thinks I’m selfish.

I just don’t want to be there for her. Does that make me a terrible human being?

Is there any way to come out of this without seeming like the ***hole? — Guilty, Angry and Frustrated

Dear Guilty: The basic math to friendship is this: You receive roughly the equivalent of what you invest. “Carrie” is getting from you what she has invested in you — the minimum.

At this point, you should respond to her with compassion for her loss, but not bite the hook if she baits it. Tell her, “I realize that I have been a real disappointment to you. I hope you have other people in your life who are there for you in the way you want them to be.”