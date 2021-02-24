Outdoors commentary: Onalaska's Jake Hegge an international ultrarunner

“You want to be dressed well — it is always a race — so the challenge is you don’t want to push yourself too hard and start sweating, then get chilled,” Hegge said. “You get chilled and it’s game over.”

Hegge did get chilled during the five minutes it took him to set up his tent, so he put another jacket on. Turns out it was too much, as he started sweating — then got chilled when he took it off.

“I had two choices — take it (jacket) off and get chilled, or sweat it out. I chose to sweat it out. We were about 22 miles from the finish.”

Interesting story, right?

But get this: further research reveals that this guy not only qualified for — and finished — the world-renowned Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc in the French Alps, but he was 86th overall in 2017 in the 100k (62-mile) event. This is a race where 42 percent of its highly qualified entrants dropped out in 2016, and 34 percent in 2017, which is no wonder considering it covers an elevation climb of 33,000 feet.

“That (Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc) is the world championships, per se, of trail running,” Hegge said. “There are several different distances, and it (course) runs from France to Italy to Switzerland and back to France.